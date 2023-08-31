JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.97, but opened at $33.14. JD.com shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 1,996,363 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.