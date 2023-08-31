JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Trading Down 8.8%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.76. 1,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.