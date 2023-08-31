Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $262.56 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017809 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,104.16 or 0.99986249 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00670414 USD and is down -11.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $334.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.