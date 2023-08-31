JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 723.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 116.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 558,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JKS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.53. 487,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,768. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

