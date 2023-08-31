JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.47. 885,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,685. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.