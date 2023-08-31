John Richard Stamm Sells 10,691 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,756.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -103.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in Vertex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Vertex by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 108,770 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

