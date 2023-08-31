Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,709,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $223,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

