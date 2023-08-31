Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 240 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $229.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.47. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

