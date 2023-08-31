Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,078 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $263.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.