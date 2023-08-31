Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,744,000 after buying an additional 366,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

