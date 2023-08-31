Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

PLD opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

