Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $254,000 Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

TPIC stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $381.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,007 shares in the company, valued at $945,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Siwek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,007 shares in the company, valued at $945,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

