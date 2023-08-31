Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

OXY opened at $62.67 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.