Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $695.81 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

