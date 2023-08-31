Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $499,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

View Our Latest Report on ASPN

About Aspen Aerogels

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Stories

