Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,649,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,842,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 91,668 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,511,885 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $248,878,000 after purchasing an additional 64,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,251,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240,889 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $104.31 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

