Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

