Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of Intevac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intevac by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intevac by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.62. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. Analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Partner Cap Sec reaffirmed a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Intevac Profile

(Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

