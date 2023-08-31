Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 2,213 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.