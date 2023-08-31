Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,826 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,326.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

