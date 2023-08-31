Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $77.05 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $551.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

