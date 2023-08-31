Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.44.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,443. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $280.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.03 and its 200 day moving average is $255.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

