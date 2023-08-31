Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of EELV opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

