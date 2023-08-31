Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $392.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

