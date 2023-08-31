Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 634 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

NFLX stock opened at $436.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

