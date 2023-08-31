JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

JOYY Trading Up 0.4 %

JOYY stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. JOYY has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.76 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on YY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 132.2% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Further Reading

