JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 80,499 shares.The stock last traded at $44.96 and had previously closed at $44.91.
JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 138,383 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,764 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,976,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
