Kasikornbank Public Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:KPCPY)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $15.13. 8,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

