KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $17.34. KE shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 10,671,843 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

KE Trading Up 9.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in KE by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

