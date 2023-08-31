Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. Acquires 5,598 Shares

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1 %

KVUE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,109,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,678,637. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

