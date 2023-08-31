Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.92.

KRC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. 1,068,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

