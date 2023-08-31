Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.56% of Kimberly-Clark worth $707,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.23. The company had a trading volume of 293,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

