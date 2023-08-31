Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $23.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.75 to $23.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

KIM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 1,601,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,982. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

