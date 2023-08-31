Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of KC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 215,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 160,264 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 289,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

