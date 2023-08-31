Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $555,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,157.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,947. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $71.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.33 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 82.35%. Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

