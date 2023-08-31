Korea Investment CORP Acquires 19,361 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of MSCI worth $42,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $544.13 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.14 and a 200-day moving average of $511.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

