Korea Investment CORP Acquires 35,812 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Corteva worth $34,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

