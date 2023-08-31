Korea Investment CORP Acquires 867,949 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,949 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Barrick Gold worth $36,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

GOLD opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.75, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.