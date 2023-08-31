Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,484 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $38,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,749,000 after buying an additional 1,004,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $85.23 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

