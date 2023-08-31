Korea Investment CORP Buys 34,640 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $48,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,932,000 after purchasing an additional 66,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,227,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.54.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $230.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average of $206.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $232.41.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

