Korea Investment CORP Buys 35,817 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $48,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.50.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

PSA stock opened at $281.00 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $269.49 and a one year high of $344.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.