Korea Investment CORP Buys 626,855 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,855 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AES were worth $38,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after purchasing an additional 314,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after purchasing an additional 230,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

