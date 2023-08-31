Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,845,738 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 18.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,915,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,344,000 after buying an additional 671,756 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,896,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after buying an additional 178,423 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 150,932 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 170,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of T opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

