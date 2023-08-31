Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,812 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $45,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $464,988,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,339,180,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,122 shares of company stock worth $1,425,443 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $280.27 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

