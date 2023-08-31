Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,574 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.16% of Discover Financial Services worth $40,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $89.71 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

