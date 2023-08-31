Korea Investment CORP Has $36.88 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after acquiring an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $258,792,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $725.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $742.60 and a 200-day moving average of $700.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

