Korea Investment CORP Has $39.04 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,906 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of PACCAR worth $39,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.