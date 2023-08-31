Korea Investment CORP Has $47.85 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,419 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Newmont worth $47,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Newmont by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,665,000 after buying an additional 2,165,084 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

