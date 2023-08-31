Korea Investment CORP Purchases 17,617 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $46,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

SHW stock opened at $270.12 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.