Korea Investment CORP Purchases 255,023 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 192.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,023 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $35,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,766,000 after acquiring an additional 763,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

